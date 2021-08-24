PDP Congratulates Sultan of Sokoto at 65



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he attains the age of 65 years.



PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Tuesday stated that “the Sultan of Sokoto is an exceptionally upright, courageous and a forthright leader, who has dedicated his life and dignified position towards the service of humanity as well as the unity, stability, cohesion and economic prosperity of our dear nation.



Continuing, the statement read “Despite his towering attainments as well as the authority and grandeurs of his exalted throne, the Sultan has remained a firm quintessence of patriotism, compassion, love and service to the people without regard to tribe, creed or class.



“Our party notes the Sultan’s unrelenting commitment towards national unity and peaceful co-existence in our country, particularly in his roles as Co-Chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC). “The PDP exceedingly esteems the Sultan of Sokoto for his wisdom in providing direction, not only for the Muslim community but also for the nation at large, particularly at this critical time in our national history.



“The PDP heartily felicitates with the Sultan, the Sokoto Sultanate as well as the Muslim community on this momentous occasion and prays to the Almighty Allah, in His mercies, to grant the Sultan many more decades in good health so that our nation and humanity in general will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience, wisdom and commitment to humankind”.