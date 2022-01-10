PDP congratulates Tambuwal at 56

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the governor of Sokoto state, and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as he celebrates his 56th birthday, describing him as a very humble, versatile and dynamic leader.

The party in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Monday stated that “Governor Tambuwal is an outstanding nationalist and courageous democrat who over the years, as Speaker of the House of Representatives and now two-term state governor, continues to play key roles towards the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our dear nation.

Continuing, the statement read: “As a speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor Tambuwal with excellent political dexterity, deepened our democratic practice for more transparent and productive governance by reinforcing the principle of separation of powers as well as asserting the independence of the legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“As Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal continues to display a remarkable commitment towards the wellbeing of his people as evident in his developmental projects in critical sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and urban and rural development among others.

“Moreover, as a leader in our party and particularly as the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Tambuwal remains committed towards the unity, stability, growth and electoral success of the PDP.

“His dedication towards the success of the reconciliatory efforts in our Party has been pivotal in further repositioning the PDP as the platform for Nigerians to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule.

“The PDP family congratulates Governor Tambuwal on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health for greater service to our dear fatherland and humanity at large.”

