PDP consensus: Saraki, Tambawal, Bala visit Benue 









A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Monday said only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capability of rescuing Nigeria from what he described as misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Sen. Saraki, the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, and that of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, who are all aspiring to be president under PDP were in Benue for consultation and sensitisation for a consensus candidate for the party.



The former governor of Kwara state, Saraki, who spoke for the other two aspirants, noted that their interest as aspirants is insignificant compared to the interest of the nation at a defining moment like now.



He said there was need for aspirants and stakeholders to agree on a consensus, adding that it was a better way to unite the party and reduce rancour in the process.

He said: “To do that, we must also carry along key stakeholders of the party, leaders in the party like yourself, and that is why we are here today.



“I believe only our party can rescue this country from where it is today and those of us who are aspiring are committed to ensure that we find somebody who will unite us and who we will all support.



“Three of us alone cannot win and deliver, it is all of us and that’s why we feel that at this very stage of our deliberation, leaders like you must be part of it.

“That is why we held a private discussion for you to know that we are very serious about this.



“This seriousness comes from our total belief that it is the unity of our party that matters. All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country, it is about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we here.”



Speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom encouraged the three presidential aspirants, saying they have done the right thing.



“You have taken the right step as an opposition party aspiring to rescue Nigeria and rebuild Nigeria.



“Divided we fall, united we stand. And this is what these three young men have started.



“And I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and

understanding and not just within them but with the other people. They have said they are visiting the other people, including our southern brothers who have indicated interest to be president of this country.

“Let us work together. As PDP, even as opposition, we have set standard for the ruling party, the APC,” he added.