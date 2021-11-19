PDP constitutes screening appeal panel for Ekiti guber election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a Screening Appeals Panel to examine the complaints arising from the screening of aspirants for the governorship election in Ekiti state.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu on Wednesday in Abuja.

The governorship election holds on 18 June, 2022.

Mr Akobundu listed members of the Screening Appeal Committee to include Okwesilieze Nwodo as Chairman, Tanimu Turaki as Secretary, and Zainab Maina as well as Dakas Shan as members.

Other members include Taofeek Arapaja, Emmanuel Bovoa, Dan Orbih, Ali Odefa, Aminu Abdullahi, Adado Yusuff, Mobolaji Lamuye, Gladys Okoro and Hauwa Gana.

Mr Akobundu said the appeal committee would sit on Tuesday, at the National Working Committee (NWC) hall, PDP national secretariat, Abuja, at 10 a.m.

The PDP also said it would begin sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Osun State Governorship Election, from 22 November and to close on 10 December.

Mr Akobundu also stated this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the state governorship election for July 16, 2022.

Mr Akobundu said under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms had been fixed for 17 December.

The statement said “screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the national secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

“Ward congresses to elect 3-man ad hoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 to Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.”