PDP convention: Aspirants in last minutes rush to submit forms

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention slated for 30th and 31st October, aspirants into various national offices are in a rush to submit their nomination and expression of interest forms.

The party had earlier fixed Saturday, October 16 as the last date for the submission of duly completed forms. It was later extended to Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

As at press time, Blueprint correspondent observed that though Tuesday was declared a public holiday, many aspirants were seen rushing to submit their nomination and expression of interest forms.

Addressing newsmen after submitting their nomination and expression of interest forms, an aspirant for the office of national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Nigerians are waiting for PDP to help retrieve the country from the state of precipice into which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dragged the nation.

The Ondo state born politician who was a two-term member of the House of Representatives said; “Two things we are going to emphasise during this period. We know the state of this country right now. There is unnemployment, insecurity and infrastructural decay. So, PDP is the major role of PDP today because the people are waiting for hope. Like I always say, hope is a superpower. And the superpower is in PDP, where hope resides. So two things are going to be key in this communication mantra, it will be retrieved and restored.”

In a related development, the former Minister of Women Affairs and former National Woman leader of the party, Hajia Inna Ciroma, pledged to work with party leaders to mobilise the support that is required to reclaim all states lost in 2015.