PDP convention fall out: How IBB, other northerners influenced Atiku’s emergence

The last has not been heard of the intrigues and horse trading that led to the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded special convention of the party.

Atiku beat his closest rival, the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, who claims he was betrayed by South-South governors, and six others to win the ticket.

Blueprint reliably gathered that the former vice president’s emergence was not by chance but part of a well orchestrated plot to ensure the opposition party returned to power.

Speaking on the outcome of the presidential primary election, a close ally of the former president, who craved anonymity, said former military President Ibrahim Badamusi Babangida (IBB), working closing with other ex-military including former National Security Adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau, had plotted his emergence.

He said Gusau will on Wednesday present the former vice president to IBB as the candidate of the North and to appreciate him for his role in his emergence.

According to him, “The Northern oligarchy and strategic groups sympathetic to the PDP had asked the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Bala; and Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; to step down for the former president to ensure a candidate from the North emerged.

“Saraki and Bala refused but Tambuwal conceded after IBB personally called him. This aided the emergence of the former president as PDP candidate.

“For refusing to respect this group of individuals thereby risking the North losing the presidential ticket, Bala will sweat very hard to get his return ticket, which you know someone is holding in trust for him.”

Also speaking on the PDP special convention, another source within the party told Blueprint correspondent that Wike was blaming the wrong people, insisting that the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, the PDP National Chariman, Iyorchia Ayu; and the Chairman of the convention, David Mark; all worked in the interest of the North.

“Wike supported the emergence of Ayu and Mark under the impression that they will work for him, however, they were instrumental to the emergence of Atiku as the party’s flag bearer by manipulating the delegate’s list especially in some northern states.

“Ayu made his stand known by declaring Governor Tambuwal the hero of PDP convention commended for his role, pointing out that there were procedural breaches in the Sokoto governor’s stepping down as he wasn’t supposed to have been allowed by the convention chair to have withdrawn when he did.”

Speaking further the party stalwart said: “There is fear within the party that Governor Wike may work against that party even though he has vowed not to leave the PDP this why Atiku hastily visited him to try to mend fence.

“However, it is known fact that the South-south governor has an understanding with the National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and may work for him if he emerges presidential candidate of the ruling party.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

