PDP convention: Ignore distractions, Makinde urges members

About 24 hours after the suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, approached the Appeal Court to stop the convention and reverse his suspension, the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has urged members to ignore distractions, insisting that the convention will hold on the stipulated date of 30th and 31st October.

Secondus in a document sought the leave of the court to force the party to retain the pre- suspension status quo by returning him as chairman.

His lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo SAN, in a letter addressed to Chief E.O. Oddey of Odey and Odey Solicitors, counsel to the defendants, warned the party officials to stay action on the proposed national convention, otherwise, every action taken at the convention would be null and void.

In a statement signed by the secretary, PDP National Convention Organising Committee, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, stated that the committee is aware of attempt by some “misguided members” to institute a case at the High Court in Kaduna to prevent the PDP from holding its national convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

“The PDP NCOC is using this medium to alert members of our party and members of the public that we are aware of the actions of a few misguided PDP members who have approached the High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent our great party, the PDP from holding its national convention on October 30 and 31, 2021,” he said.

The statement reads: “Notwithstanding their right to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to air their grievances, we maintain that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has acted in good faith in fixing our convention for October 30 and 31. It is not meant to witch-hunt anyone or to truncate anyone’s mandate.

“Therefore, we call on all members and supporters of the PDP to ignore this distraction as we prepare to host a convention that will send a clear signal to Nigerians that the PDP is the only party that has the will and the might to rescue Nigeria from the catastrophe

that we have been enduring for the past six years.

“We are aware that a clearly united PDP is a threat to the forces that seek to divide us. Therefore, we urge our teeming supporters nationwide to keep the faith as we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that we will not be distracted from our goal.”