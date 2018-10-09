PDP Convention: Secondus salutes members, Nigerians

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday lauded members of the party in the country and in diaspora for their support that made possible the conduct of a peaceful and transparent Presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi .

According to the statement, Prince Secondus said that by that singular action, the party’s journey to regaining power and flushing out of All Progressives Congress, APC, from office has begun well and only a matter of time.

The National Chairman said that all the doomsday predictions that the party was going to emerge from the National convention swimming in crisis have been proved wrong as the party was not only more peaceful but more united and determined to execute the sole most important project of chasing out APC from the nation’s political life.

He pointed out that the pace-setting convention was a clear demonstration that the rebranding and repositioning of the party with a view to regaining power were actually on the course and in full gear.

According to him, “the support from members and nonmembers to the reform agenda of the party that culminated in the successful primaries from ward to National levels shows clearly the determination of Nigerians to return PDP to power”.

Secondus noted that this would not have been possible without the support of critical stakeholders working on the same page to realise this common goal.

”Special recognition must be made of those whose yeoman roles made it possible, all those who participated either as aspirants or as facilitators and here special mention must be made of the Chairman of the National Convention Committee Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his committee

