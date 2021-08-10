PDP crisis: Again, protesters call for Secondus removal

Protesters on Tuesday besieged the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the second day in a row, demanding the removal of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus for alleged anti-party activities.



Recall that Monday, a handful number of youths storm the party headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.



The protesters, consisting of male and female of Arewa PDP Support Group were seen holding banners and placards with inscriptions like: “red card Secondus”, “Secondus should resign”, ” Secondus must go now” while chanting “Secondus Must Go”.



Addressing journalists, Hon Yahaya Salisu explained that they are demanding the National Chairman’s removal over his inability to manage the party well.



Reading a letter addressed to the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) dated 10th August 2021, signed by the National Coordinator and National Secretary, Hon Desmond Minakaro, the leader stated that ” the National Leadership of Arewa PDP Support Group met with its 19 Northern States Coordinators in Kaduna on 5th August 2023 and deliberated extensively on the state of affairs of our party, PDP.



He explained that “after hours of deliberations and overall assessment of the crisis rocking the party and a possible way forward, we arrived at the following decisions”.



Continuing, the letter read ” that, our beloved PDP is currently bleeding and that is unacceptable to us. It must not be allowed to continue bleeding.



“That with the information available from both factions within the NWC and the recent resignation of about seven National Officers of the party, it is obvious that someone is trading with the integrity and soul of our party.



” that our findings revealed that the National Chairman of our party, Uche Secondus is the reason behind the present crisis within the party, due to his bad leadership style and misappropriation.



“We can attest to that, as critical members of the party, on several occasions, we have made efforts to officially visit our National Chairman to discuss on way forward for our party, but that request has not seen the light of day.



“To our understanding, a political party is not a private enterprise but an organization that bring people of same ideology together and manage by people not individual. That is the meaning of our logo, the UMBRELLA. and the motto ” Power to the people”.



“That, PDP is greater than an individual and can not be sacrificed to quench the thirst of a selfish individual. The party has come a long way and it is visible that Nigerians are yearning for the return of PDP.



“That, we wish to call on the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to Resign with immediate effect, so as to safe our party from total collapse, as already, we have lost Governors, BoT member, National Officers, Senators, House of Representative members and many others.



“Sir, these collective endorsed decisions are bound out of a sincere desire to save our party from the hijack and subsequent losing of the 2023 general elections.



“It is our believe, that the internal conflict resolution mechanism activated by your humble Board will consider our resolutions”.