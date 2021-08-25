PDP crisis: BoT summons expanded stakeholders’ meeting



As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) festers, the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) has summoned another expanded stakeholders meeting to discuss recent development in the party.



The party, at its last expanded stakeholders meeting on August 10, 2021 resolved that all concerned should sheath their sword in the greater interest of all and that the processes leading to an early National Convention in October be immediately activated by relevan organs, especially National Executive Committee (NEC).



After a High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, restrained the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus on Monday, the factions led by PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Sulieman Nazif on Tuesday laid claim to the Secondus’ seat.



Blueprint has now gathered that there will be no National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday as summoned by Nazif’s faction.

According to a reliable source who does not want his name to be mentioned in print, “there will be no NEC meeting this Friday. What you will have is expanded stakeholders meeting. The governors will meet tomorrow and subsequently there stakeholders will convey meetings to address all these issues.



“The Board of Trustees (BoT) have already sent out notice for the expanded stakeholders meeting. The meeting is similar to the last one we had, where governors, members of National Working Committee (NWC), members of BoT, NEC, former governors, former senators and other organs of the party attended.”