PDP crisis: Court sacks Chairman, Onu takes over in Ebonyi 



A Federal High Court in Abuja Nigeria, Wednesday sacked the incumbent Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Tochukwu Okorie, from office for failing to meet conditions for party’s Congress.

Consequently, the court has returned Silas Onu as the dully elected Chairman having fulfilled all the necessary requirements of the party congress held on October 16, 2021.

The Plaintiff Mr. Silas Onu had petitioned the Ebonyi dtate PDP congress appeal committee, and the incumbent state Chairman of the party who are the 1st and 2nd Defendants respectively in the matter.

In the suit, the Plaintiff alleged that Okorie failed to meet the minimum requirements for nomination and therefore did not qualify to contest in the election.

He equally accused the party’s National Working committee of gifting Okorie a nomination form, which according to him, was contrary to the guidelines that stipulate that an aspirant must purchase a form.

The plaintiff further claimed that Okorie failed to meet the party’s deadline for the purchase and submission of forms, alleging that the party had a preset template for his emergence as the party’s chairman, in Ebonyi state.

While reeling out his judgment, Justice Ahmed Muhammed held that, the second defendant did not qualify to contest for the Chairmanship position of the party in Ebonyi state.

He held that the second defendant failed to submit nomination forms on the stipulated date as ordered by the party secretariat.

“The second defendant’s nomination is hereby rendered ineffective since he did not subitt within the time frame.”

“The second defendant who was indolent, was not also validly nominated and therefore not qualified to contest or be allowed to benefit from his wrongdoings,” the Judge said.

On whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the suit, the Judge also dismissed the claim.