PDP crisis: Don’t blame APC, Okechukwu tells Ayu

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a foundation member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the national chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchiya Ayu, not to blame the ruling party for the crisis rocking PDP.

Okechukwu said the crisis has boxed PDP in an irretrievable tight corner.

In a statement released to newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu regretted that instead of sitting down to address the various challenges confronting their party, the leaders of PDP were busy passing the buck and blaming the APC.

A Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Ayu, Simon Imobo’Tswam, had cited posts purportedly credited to APC insinuating that Ayu said that he cannot take on a man that cannot father a child and other unprintable innuendos.

Okechukwu dismissed the insinuation that APC was fuelling the PDP crisis and urged Ayu to avoid buck-passing and blame game, adding that doing so amounts to transfer of misplaced aggression.

“Methinks that Dr Ayu, being a social scientist is experienced enough to know that once covenant of national integration is breached, it unleashes antithesis of unimaginable proportion naturally on the culprits.

“The PDP national chairman should leave APC out of the confusion he plunged his party into when he deliberately betrayed the South and Governor Nyesom Wike by extension. Blame game and transfer of aggression are not the answer to Ayu’s Odd Consensus.

“Secondly, the duo has reached the odd consensus that Atiku is not likely to win the 2023 presidential election. This is why they rejected the minor palliative of placating Governor Nyesom Wike and others that were hurt by the breach. Otherwise, if they are sure of victory, Ayu could have willingly stepped down long ago, and wait for more juicy slots post 2023 presidential election victory like SGF. Hence close the huge failure fracture starring them in the face consequent upon the betrayal of the South.”

“Thirdly, Ayu and his co-travelers odd consensus heavy reliance to raise votes via fault lines is being blocked by patriots like PDP’s Children, APC’s Northern Governors Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and host of others who reason that it is not fair and just for North to hand over to North.”

