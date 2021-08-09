PDP Crisis: No end in sight, as governors continue meeting Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) said it would on Tuesday continue its meeting with other stakeholders as part of efforts to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The forum met for 6 hours behind closed doors at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Abuja over a leadership crisis rocking the lead opposition party.

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC), House of Representatives caucus and others have in recent times demanded the resignation of Secondus as the party chairman.

Recall that the party Board of Trustees (BoT) had on Friday set up committee comprise of different stakeholders including the governors forum.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal after the emergency meeting, that started at 11 am and ended 5:10pm, that the governors were committed at resolving the party leadership crisis.

He said “we discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting is continued tomorrow with other stakeholders. Very soon Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our solution but we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family.

“By the grace of God we are going to achieve that,” Tambuwal said.

Secondus, who briefly attended the meeting in an interview with newsmen confirmed that he was not resigning his position as PDP chairman.

Governors in attendance were Oluseyi Makinde Oyo State, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, his Delta and Edo state counterparts, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Godwin Obaseki of Edo states.

Others are Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed Bauchi, Udoh Emmanuel of Akwa-lbom, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Taraba State Governor, Dairus Ishaku.