PDP crisis: Reps’ caucus demands Secondus’ resignation





The House of Representatives’ Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to honorably resign his position in order to give the party an early start in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The caucus in a statement jointly signed by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and his deputy, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, said Secondus should “consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start”.

It also appealed to the party’s BOT and the Governors Forum to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP “as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on millions of Nigerian families across the federation”.

The caucus which disclosed that its position was taken after a virtual meeting of members on Saturday August 7, 2021 over current concerns on the party’s leadership accused Secondus of placing personal interests above building a vibrant opposition political party as expected in a democratic setting, noting that PDP members and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well coordinated issue based national opposition in preparation for a national convention and the 2023 elections.

“To many, the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

“There is no clear road map, blueprint or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

“The lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

“Whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory”, the caucus’ statement said in part.

