PDP crisis: Take party to court, be disciplined – BoT

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far from over as the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting with the embattled chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Rivers state governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike and others ended in deadlock.

Addressing party leaders during the 73rd meeting, Thursday, BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, described the meeting as very important “at this crucial time because of the numerous problems in our party, especially lack of coercion within and among major stakeholders that need the intervention of BoT as the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party.

He added that: “The BoT is always ready to listen to any group, committee, or any individual who has good intention for the party. Any individual or group who has good contribution therefore will be nicely accommodated by the BOT provided that the intervention is aimed at promoting peace and unity in our great party as against the APC’s great threat to unity, stability and security of the nation.

“There is also the need to take firm stand to drastically reduce the action of court cases by aggrieved members but to always follow the procedure enshrined in the constitution before referring any matter to court of law. Anyone that takes the party to court should be seriously disciplined.”

In his remarks, the embattled PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, also acknowledged that: “Today’s meeting is critical, not only for members of the National Working Committee (NWC) but the entire party. It is critical because a time like this is a time that we must brace up and be able to come out very strong and even stronger.

“7 deputy members of the principal working committee resigned. We met with them, the first day they brought their letters and we also met with them yesterday. We quickly deployed the internal conflict resolution mechanism so that the issues are not escalated to the point that our party will be greatly damaged.

“You are aware that the National Youth leader took a stand that is outside the conduct of our normal process of settling grievances and thereafter he has been going about, on the wide-scale allegations and so forth. We believe that issues of this nature must be handled quickly and swiftly so that we can get back to the business of conducting free and fair conventions for a smooth transition.”