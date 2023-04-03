PDP crisis: The danger of a weak opposition

The recent suspension of the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, brought to a climax the lingering feud in Nigeria’s main opposition party. It is, indeed, regrettable that the party had remained fragmented in the aftermath of the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The disagreement over what was perceived as a northern affair in the party, with Ayu as chairman and Atiku as presidential candidate (both northerners), led to the emergence of the G5 governors spearheaded by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. The G5 had insisted that Ayu must resign to pave the way for a southern national chairman of the PDP. Other members of the G-5 governors included Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

But Ayu vowed not to quit, taking the PDP into the recent general elections in that state of division. The PDP did not only lose the February 25, 2023 presidential election to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but also lost the governorship and two senatorial seats in Benue, the home state of the national chairman.

Ortom, who was the PDP senatorial candidate for Benue North-west, was one of those who lost the election, blaming it on the national chairman, who also hails from the senatorial district. A few days before the election, Ortom had declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he was the best person to lead the country at this point. There are indications that other members of the G-5 did not work for Atiku during the electioneering.

Having performed woefully in the 2023 general elections, the PDP deemed it proper to suspend Ayu, whom it suspected of anti-party. Ayu’s suspension was effected by the ward executive of the party in Igyorov, Gboko local government area of Benue state. Addressing the media on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, the ward secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum, said Ayu was suspended for alleged anti-party activities. He stated that the decision to suspend the national chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Flanked by the chairman and other members, the secretary said, “We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who is the national chairman of the PDP, worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward. “It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023. It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward. In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Consequently, the PDP hierarchy appointed its Deputy National Chairman, Umar Damagum (North), as its acting national chairman. Mr Damagun took over from Iyorchia Ayu, who was barred by a Benue court after his suspension from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

A statement by the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, acknowledged the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the chairmanship position of our great party.

“After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagun, assumes the National Chairmanship of our great Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

W.I. Kpochi, a judge of the Benue High Court, Makurdi, had penultimate Monday issued an interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the party’s chairman. He issued the order following an ex parte application brought by a member of the party in the state, Terhide Utaan.

Apart from Ayu the PDP NWC on March 24, suspended other prominent members, including a former Senate President, Pius Anyim; former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, and former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema. The party had recently expelled a former governor of Enugu state and serving senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, for alleged anti-party activities. It also suspended and expelled other members in Imo and Ekiti, including Mr Fayose’s son, Oluwajomiloju.

The major implication of the intra-party “war” in the PDP is that Nigeria is heading towards a one-party state. This is not only antithetical to the nation’s evolving democracy but a bad omen for accountability and good governance, owing to the absence of a vibrant opposition. The PDP must, therefore, put its house in order to avert the danger posed by a one-party state.

