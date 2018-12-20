PDP demands immediate investigation of Badeh’s murder

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Alex Badeh (rtd), by yet to be identified gunmen.

In a statement signed by PDP National Publicity Secretary, who also doubles as the party’s Presidential Campaign organization Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that :”The ambush and killing of a military officer of ACM Badeh’s status has heightened

fears and apprehensions, on the level of insecurity in the country, particularly, the safety of average citizens, under the incompetent and insensitive Buhari administration.

“Furthermore, the PDP notes that the murder of the former CDS, came ahead of his opening of defence, in January next year, in the N3.9 billion military fund case preferred against him by the APC-led federal government.

“The PDP therefore demands a wide-ranging investigation into the killing to unravel those behind the dastardly act as well as the motive behind their action.

