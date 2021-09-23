PDP demands resignation, investigation of Emefiele over fraud allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate resignation and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC), that he superintended over massive looting of funds.

Addressing newsmen, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, Thursday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to “immediately invite Emefiele for questioning over allegations by the national secretary of the illegal APC National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, that the CBN governor supervised over the pillaging of the nation’s vaults under his watch.

Ologbondiyan added that, “Nigerians were shocked when Senator Akpan Udoedehe, on Channels TV programme “Politics Today” of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, stated that the CBN governor supervised over the stealing of money in the apex bank, a development for which he must be investigated by the EFCC and if found wanting, prosecuted.

“We have waited for a week for Senator Udoedehe to recant on his statement or for Emefiele to repudiate the APC national secretary,” he said.

The publicity secretary of PDP insisted that “beyond Akpan Udoedehe’s allegation, the tenure of Emefiele as CBN governor under the APC administration has witnessed colossal failures of monetary and fiscal policies, requiring him to vacate the office and hand himself over for investigation.