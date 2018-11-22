PDP diaspora tasks INEC on credible election

The United Kingdom chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all political parties at the 2019 general elections.

The party urged international communities to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the forthcoming elections in a well and acceptable manner.

In a press statement signed by its interim chairman, Mr. Osahon Igiebor and nine others in Benin City, the party said the recent harassment and intimidation of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was a clear manifestation of the abuse of organ of state to silence the opposition in the country.

The current trend of using the organs of state against the opposition parties and other critics as we have seen in the case of our presidential candidate upon his return from a holiday is a major concern.

“The ruling party may be head bent on subverting the will of the people in 2019, using fear and intimidation tactics.

“We are, therefore, calling on the international communities to mount genuine pressure, diplomatic or otherwise on the electoral authorities to prevent any plot or attempt to rig the elections by the APC across all tiers of government”, he said

Further, Igiebor said the PDP members in the United Kingdom are making it a point of duty as campaign activities kick-off across Nigeria to call on every agent of state saddled with the task of conducting the 2019 general elections.

He expressed displeasure over alleged comment credited to INEC asking Nigerians to go to court if they are not contented with the certificate presented by president Muhammed Buhari.

