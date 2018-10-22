PDP Diaspora urges Atiku to rescue Nigeria

United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has optimism that the 2019 presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will bring to bear his wealth of experience in private sector to rescue the nation’s economy from doldrums, if elected.

The group, in a statement signed by its interim chairman, Mr. Osahon Igiebor and nine others in Benin City, said Atiku’s service to his fatherland has not gone unnoticed adding, “finally this is your chance to bring prosperity to our nation”.

According to Igiebor, “We are confident that you (Atiku) can bring to bear your wealth of experience as the country’s former vice president and your experience in the business world to facilitate a quick and effective recovery of our ailing economy under the APC administration”.



While commending the leadership of the party for conducting peaceful primaries across the states, Igiebor said the willingness of other contestants to work together with the winner to rescue the nation, showed a high level of maturity of the party members.



Further, the interim chairman said the international community must be alerted in order to keep an eye on the ruling party and the INEC to ensure free, fair and credible election and its winner declared accordingly to avert what happened in some parts of the states in recent time.

He said: “All efforts must be made to prevent a reoccurrence of what happened in Ekiti and Osun States, especially in Osun where what can only be classified as day light robbery of mandate transpired”.



