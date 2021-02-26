PDP elements attacking our members at registration, revalidation exercise centres in Oyo – APC alleges

All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday accused some leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as allege sponsors of attacks on its members in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of its members.

The party in a statement by the Secretary of the Oyo APC Committee on Media and Publicity, Comrade Olawale Sadare, warned those involved in the attack “to desist from such reprehensible acts”,

Specifically, the committee pointed out that some identified members of the outlawed Park Managers System (PMS), who were fully armed with guns, machete and charms, stormed Aliwo location of Polling Units 05 and 06 of Ward 12 in Ibadan North East local government area in early hours of Tuesday and unleashed terror on residents of the area before carting away registration materials of the APC.

It however, condemned what it termed ” unwarranted and unprovoked attacks,” on its members adding, the PDP elements “who must have been jolted by the rate at which the good people of the state are trooping to register as new APC members while old members also attach much importance to revalidation of their membership.

“We have had reports of violent attacks against our registration officials and members in places like Olagoke Akano Street of Ward 11 in Ibadan North East local government area, Academy area of Ward 06 in Egbeda, Iyana Bodija Market of Ward 05 in Lagelu, Orita Challenge in Ward 02 of Oluyole, Owode in Ward 06 of Ogbomoso North and many other places where political thugs were mobilized to the venues of the registration and revalidation exercise since the exercise began about two weeks ago”, he said.

The Committee Secretary added, “It is clear even to the deaf and the blind that those behind these shameful acts are those close to the corridor of power in the state who feel that violence, brigandage and lawlessness have to be reintroduced to the politics of Oyo state after the last administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi had successfully stamped it out.”

“These disgruntled elements believe it is by unleashing terror on political opponents and hapless citizens that their desire to retain power in 2023 but this would be resisted by us in APC and other well meaning people in the society.

It appealed for calm among APC faithful and members of the public who had expressed their worries over cases of non-availability of additional registration and revalidation materials in most places designated for the exercise which has now been extended to the end of March this year.

