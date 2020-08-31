PDP: Ex-commissioner emerges chairman in Plateau

The former Commissioner of Works in Plateau, Chris Hassan has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer of the State Elective Congress, Maj.-Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe (rtd), who announced the result, said that Hassan, polled 1,649 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr Bitrus Kaze, that secured 22 votes, and two other contestants.

He said that Capt Bitrus Goleng, who emerged the party deputy chairman, scored 1,585 votes to defeat Mr Amos Gombi, a former deputy chairman of the party, who got 29 votes.

Kwaskebe said Mr Emmanuel Dawam, who scored 1,592 votes, was elected secretary of the party, defeating Mr Illiya Zakari, who got 12 votes.

The position of the State Women Leader was won by Mrs Martina Dakur, who scored 1,356 votes to defeat Mrs Christie Sunkur.

Others elected are Mr Samaila Abubakar, State Treasurer, Mr John Akans, Publicity Secretary, Mr Yakubu Chocho, State Organising Secretary and Mrs Angela Shinkur, State Auditor

Those elected as zonal vice chairmen were Mr Davou Mang, Plateau North, Mr Jeremiah Setmak, Plateau Central and Mr Simon Domle, Plateau South. Mr Binchen Jantur, State Legal Adviser, and other officials were returned unopposed.

The returning officer commended members of the party for the wonderful organisation and peaceful conduct during the congress.

The state PDP Caretaker Chairman, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, congratulated the new officials for the victory and urged them to carry everyone along and further urged them to work tirelessly for the success of the party.

According to him, the target of new state executives is to ensure the recapture power in 2023. The newly officials were immediately sworn-in. (NAN)