PDP ex-National Treasurer, Bala, 4 LG chairmen join APC in Kebbi

The immediate past National Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Buhari Bala and four local government chairmen of the party on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bala also donated a 53-suit office plaza and 11 cars to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu campaign organization.

They were received by Governor Bagudu and other APC leaders in the state, including the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at the flag-off of APC Governorship campaign held in Argungu local government area which is the hometown of the Governorship candidate of PDP, Alhaji Isa Galaudu.

They also received members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state.

Speaking at the event, Bala said they were convinced by the tremendous achievements of the APC-led governments both at the state and national levels.

He promised to work for the success of their new party in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of APC, Arc. Bala Kangiwa, said the people of the state had no reason whatsoever not to vote for APC in the next elections because of the achievements recorded by President Buhari and Governor Bagudu.

He called on eligible voters to ensure they obtained their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) before the elections.

The Director General Buhari/Bagudu campaign organization, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, said there was no ward that had not benefitted from Bagudu’s projects, just as he mentioned some of the projects executed by the federal government in the state.

According to Argungu, the economic policy of President Buhari is succeeding, citing the diversification of economy which gave birth to the anchor borrower programme which was flagged off in the state.

He noted that Kebbi state was at the verge of feeding the nation.

He scored the President high in the fight against insurgency, corruption and in the provision of infrastructures across the country.

