PDP extends tenure for North-west, Lagos caretaker committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved extension of tenures of North West zonal and Lagos state caretaker committees for a period not exceeding 30 days.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Friday said, “To this effect, the current members of the respective caretaker committees are to continue in their capacities for an additional duration not exceeding 30 days, upon the expiration of their current tenure.

“Consequently, the tenure of the North West Zonal Caretaker Committee has been extended from Monday, February 28, 2022 to Monday, March 28, 2022 while the tenure of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee has also been extended from Friday, February 19, 2022 to Saturday, March 19, 2022.

“All critical stakeholders and members of our party in the North West Zone as well as Lagos State are requested to take note”.