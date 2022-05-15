PDP factions share presidential primary delegates in Osun 



The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state have agreed to share the slots of delegates for the presidential primary, Blueprint has gathered.



It was gathered that the two factions reached the agreement due to the intervention of the reconciliation committee.



Meanwhile, the work of the committee was restricted to the presidential primary and no effort was made to settle the internal wrangling between the governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s camp and Dotun Babayemi’s camp.



A source at the meeting told our correspondent that “they came for reconciliation of the party as a whole not for the governorship matter.

“The committee met with the two factions over the forthcoming presidential primary.



“There is a delegate election coming up on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for the presidential primary.



“They agreed on the national delegate. The two groups divided the Osun slots, instead of going for primary they have both agreed.

“It is the court that will decide on the Osun state governorship primary, it is not true that one person has stepped down for another.”



Some chieftains of the party who are loyal to each of the factions were reportedly present at the meeting.

