PDP gets quit notice, as APC vows to capture Taraba in 2023

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Taraba state have vowed to capture reins of power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, asked the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to start preparing for its exit.

The APC chieftains led by Emmanuel Bwacha, immediate past Deputy Senate Minority Leader; Yusuf Abubakar-Yusuf, Senator representing the state’s Central Senatorial zone and Ahmed Yusuf; Commissioner in the Federal Revenue Allocation, Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission made these assertions when they paid a courtesy call on the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Friday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after a closed door meeting with the new APC national chairman, Bwacha said the party leaders in the State are united to ensure that the new government in Taraba state is APC.

The lawmaker appealed to all and sundry to join them in working to achieving the objective, saying that was the highlight of their interface with the National Chairman whom they know his capacity and ability to carry everyone along.

He said: “We are privileged to be the first State to pay a solidarity visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress. This visit is propelled by the fact that we are a family and we need to show the way that indeed we are one united by common purpose.

“Taraba State is a PDP government for now but when people are dissatisfied with one thing they are naturally bound to change.”

On his part, Senator Yusuf said the broom party stand high chances of winning the 2023 election in North-eastern State; stressing that; “Taraba is APC and APC is Taraba.

“Today and our chances are even greater with all the commonality of the people. The first step for us is to ensure that we capture power in Taraba state. So, we have the greatest chance with the unity that we have,” the Senator said.

Also speaking, Yusuf the Federal Commissioner said with two out of three Senators, four out of six House of Representatives members, five members of State House of Assembly and federal appointees, APC was strong enough to capture power in Taraba State by 2023.

He said: “With all the array of personalities here now, those who will join us and many stalwarts who are in the APC, we make bold that come 2023 we are going to capture government house and not just government house but other positions in Taraba state.

“Moreso, when the National Chairman himself gave us a marching order and template; if we use the template by the grace of God we will win the election. We have two former SSGs who are part of us as well. The Chairman told us that the most important thing is to unite not socially but politically. We associate socially but we must translate our social bond into political bond that way we will win election. That is number one item on that template and we are going to adhere strictly to that.

“Again, we want to leave a legacy not only for ourselves but we want history to be kind to us. So, what role have we played in politics that we will want future generations to remember us for? We need to lay that foundation and the only way to lay that foundation is to be united and push our collective interest so that history will be kind to us.”