PDP Govs Forum celebrates Abia, Adamawa, Delta, Edo, Enugu and Taraba states at 30

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has congratulated governors of Abia, Adamawa, Delta, Edo, Enugu and Taraba states on the occasion of 30th creation anniversary of their states.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on behalf of his colleagues in the Forum sent a symbolic thirty (30) momentous salvos to the Government and people of the states, both at home and abroad, on 30th state anniversary celebrations.

Tambuwal in a statement by the Director General of the PDPG Forum, Cyril Maduabum in Abuja, Friday said “along with the Government and every indigene of each of the respective states, we humbly join to return all gratitude to God who made it possible in the first place.

The statement partly read “We appreciate the endowments of knowledge, wisdom and vision to harness the human and natural resources that Providence has blessed your states with, thus ensuring peace, unity, stability and huge infrastructural and other positive developments in these PDP Governed States.

“We are very proud of your achievements and memorable imprints in your States and execution of the PDP development agenda. As we look forward to the memorable celebrations , we pray for continued peace and guidance of God in your endeavours, activities and good governance you are providing in your various States”.