PDP govs, leaders’ll work for Osinbajo as APC Presidential candidate – APC G3

The APC Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3) has identified Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the only aspirant capable of giving the party victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The group said that even governors, leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and all segment of Nigerians are ready to support Prof. Osinbajo if he gets the APC ticket due to his intellectual, moral and physical capacity.

The support group in a press release on Wednesday, said Osinbajo is the only one that the people of the South-west, South-east and South-south will accept with their abandonment by the PDP.

The press release signed by APC G3 National Publicity Secretary, Com. Omobolaji Sanni, urged the APC to use this opportunity to send the PDP into political oblivion as it has now shown that it doesn’t respect national integration.

APC G3 said that the Vice President is a good sell across the country due to his intellectual, moral and physical capacity.

The press release said: “We in APC G3 once again state that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the aspirant that can give our party victory come 2023.

“Osinbajo is a political hurricane waiting to unfold. Our party should not miss the opportunity to use him to retain Power. The youths, the elderly, people of the North west, North East, North Central, South South, South East and South West are awaiting for the announcement of PYO as our candidate.

“Our intelligence report also tells us that several leaders of the opposition party, PDP, including their leaders and governors are ready to work for the victory of PYO.

“Several members of the PDP are aware that their candidate is not sellable and doesn’t have capacity to move Nigeria forward, hence they are waiting for the APC to give the ticket to Prof. Osinbajo who has built trust and hope in our citizens.”

