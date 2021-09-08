PDP: Govs, NEC meet

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to meet Wednesday in Abuja to discuss party issues ahead of the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday.

The director-general, PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja, Tuesday.

The statement reads in part: “The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an extraordinary meeting of the forum to hold on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 3pm.

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.

“The PDP governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the party national secretary, Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, also stated that the party’s 93rd NEC meeting is scheduled to hold Thursday, alongside the inauguration of Anambra National Campaign Council.

Tsauri in a statement, Tuesday, stated that: ” This is to invite all members of PDP National Executive Committee to the 93rd NEC meeting scheduled as follows:

“Date: Thursday September 09, 2021 Venue: NEC Hall PDP HQ, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT, Time: 11am prompt.

“All members are kindly advised to note that the Anambra National Campaign Council will be inaugurated during the open session of the meeting.

“All members are enjoined to attend please.”