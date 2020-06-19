PDP grants Obaseki, deputy waiver to contest primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday welcomed Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki into its fold, describing his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) as courageous and patriotic.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also welcomes all returning and new members accompanying Governor Obaseki to the PDP.

The statement partly read “the PDP describes Governor Obaseki’s decision as courageous and patriotic.

“The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo state.

“The party stressed that Edo has always been home to the PDP adding that a PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.

“The PDP reassures all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities”.

Ologbondiyan similarly disclosed that the party has granted a waiver to Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu to contest the party’s primary rescheduled for 23rd of June, 2020.

He disclosed this through his Twitter handle @officialKolaO, Friday.

It simply read “@OfficialPDPNig grants waiver for @GovernorObaseki to enable him to contest the gubernatorial primary of our great party.

“Party has also approved waiver for his deputy, Philip Shuaibu”.

Related

No tags for this post.