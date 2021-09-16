PDP group alleges plot to harass, intimidate Kwankwaso

A People’s Democratic Party support group, the Democracy Alternative, has alleged plots to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intimidate and harass the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The recent plot is allegedly being orchestrated by some political opponents of the leader of Kwankwassiya movement in Kano in collaborations, with some national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and one time Minister of Defence, is a chieftain of the opposition PDP who is seen widely as one of the party’s pillar, considering his wide grassroots support which cuts across different states of the country.

Although he is yet to declare intention for the 2023 presidency, the former Kano governor is seen by many as a potential contender who will further re-establish the PDP on the national political scene owing to his wide support base. To decimate the politician, there were reports that the EFCC had invited him to appear in its office to answer to questions bothering on the construction of three cities by his administration.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday, leader of the group, Usman Aliyu Tudunwada, said the resort to EFCC was the last weapon of those who felt threatened by the soaring popularity and relevance of Kwankwaso.

Tudunwada alleged that Senator Kwankwaso had been under intense pressure from some influential APC members and leaders to dump the PDP for the ruling party.

“We have it on good authority that some influential members of the ruling party approached Kwankwaso with the offer for him to join them because they feel threatened by his soaring support base.

“In a surprise move, the EFCC invited the wife of the Governor of Kano state and ironically we heard that the Commission is being pressurised to strike a balance by also inviting the former governor.

“Of course, in line with his principle, he has remained silent about the offer and they felt the only option is to use the EFCC to harass and intimidate him,” he added.

While urging the anti-graft agency to resist the temptation of being used by some persons with vested interests, the group enjoined Kwankwaso’s supporters not to be deterred by the action.

Only recently, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodinyan had raised the alarm that the APC-led government was using the EFCC to harass its notable leaders.

Last week, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Christopher Olulade, raised similar allegations in a media conference in Lagos, noting that the EFCC was under intense pressure to nail some leaders of the party, especially those from the North.

Olulade alleged that some chieftains of the APC are working clandestinely to cripple the PDP ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential poll.

“In recent time, several of our leaders have been hounded by EFCC including former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secodus, former Niger state governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Abia governor, Sen. Theodore Orji, late Sen Nasiru Mantu, former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido among others.

“We are very much aware of the plans and schemes of leaders of the APC to decimate our ranks. This is one of it,” Olulade had said in a well circulated media reports.