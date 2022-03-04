PDP group asks Ayu to reconcile Jang, Useni in Plateau

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to reconcile the feuding camps of Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Jeremiah Useni towards having a united party that would win the 2023 general elections in Plateau state.

This call was contained in a statement issued Friday by the chairman, Isa Kwarshak and the secretary, Nafor Sylvanus, of the PDP E-Support Group in the state.

They noted that as a result of the feud between Senator Jang and Senator Useni, it was necessary to call on the local, state and national chapters of the party to intervene in the matter.

“We are making a passionate appeal to the national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees to immediately call for a meeting with the two leaders of our great Party in Plateau state, Sen. J. T. Usieni and Sen. Jonah Jang and also prevail on them to set aside their differences.

“We urge the national chairman to call on them to make concessions and sacrifices where necessary for inclusiveness of all members in the affairs of the chapter in the overall interest of the chapter.

“This action if taken, we believe, would complement the personal efforts already put in by Governor Nyesom Wike, during his recent visit to Plateau state and the party leadership,” the statement read in part.