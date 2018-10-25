PDP guber candidate picks Tela as running mate in Bauchi

All is now set for the 2019 gubernatorial election for the opposition

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi State governorship candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed, has picked another former Senator, Baba Tela, as his running mate.

This was revealed by the party state Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari, who said that Baba Tela was unanimously and jointly chosen by the party’s leadership, the governorship candidate ‎and other stakeholders particularly from the Northern zone of the state.

According to him, Tela was selected for his loyalty and sacrifice for the party in the ‎state since the coming of the present democratic dispensation.

Recall that Tela, who once represented the Bauchi North Senatorial zone, had earlier shown his interest to recontest the senatorial ticket in the 2019 general elections but conceded it to the present Senator representing the zone, Nazif Suleiman Gamawa.

“He had earlier wanted to contest ‎for Bauchi North Senate seat but he stepped down when the issue of giving an automatic ticket to the two senators who joined the party came up. That is why he was considered and picked as running mate to our candidate,” he said.



Both the incumbent, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, who is seeking re-election for a second term under the ruling APC and the PDP guber candidate‎, Senator Bala Mohammed are from Bauchi South senatorial zone, while Governor Abubakar’s present deputy, Architect Audu Sule Katagum and Senator Baba Tela, are from Katagum Emirate.



However, Governor Abubakar is yet to disclose whether he will be running with Audu Sule Katagum for the gubernatorial election.





