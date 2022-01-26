PDP guber hopeful predicts party’s success in Kebbi LG poll

Kebbi state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, General Aminu Muhammad Bande (rtd), has predicted the party’s success in the scheduled local government elections slated for February 5, 2022.

Speaking to party loyalists in Birnin Kebbi over the weekend, the aspirant disclosed that the party has fielded candidates to contest all 21 chairmanship and 225 councillorship positions in the state.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would win many seats in the poll if the exercise is free, fair and credible, adding that already, the party has embarked on vigorous consultations and campaigns to ensure the success of the flag bearers.

“Many important people in the political scene have called to intimate us of their support for the party during and beyond the upcoming local government elections,” he said.

General Bande however, called on party members to eschew their differences and hastened reconciliations with one another as according to him “No party will strive while it’s members are at logger head with each other.”

Therefore urged members to embraced dialogue for the success of the party from now to general elections come 2023.

On his gubernatorial aspiration, Bande said, “there will be no going back until it’s logical conclusion, we will follow all the due process as enshrined in the party’s constitution as loyalists.”

According to him the incumbency factor will never be a threat to his aspiration or candidature if fielded, noting that since the good intention is to salvage the people of the state from what he called ‘the APC maladministration’.