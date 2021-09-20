PDP has no intrinsic political value- Umahi

The government of Ebonyi state, under the leadership of Chief David Umahi has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it has no intrinsic political value.

The state government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji and made available to Blueprint in Abakaliki, told PDP to stop using its social media handlers to attack the governor.

He rather invited them to come to Ebonyi state and see the wonders of Umahi.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a 6-paragraph press release credited to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and authored by its Director- General, Hon. CID Maduabum dated 18th September, 2021.

“While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, Governor with a great difference, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP and a man of shabby pedigree to issue a press release against a well seated governor vindicates public judgement that PDP as presently constituted has no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.

“It is inordinately partisan for a D-G of a derailed political party to speak derogatorily, abusively and distortively of the person and achievements of a Governor who has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.

“We will rather demand that the D-G of PDP Governors’ Forum visits Ebonyi State soonest to be a witness to the wonderful exploits of the Umahi’s administration and be perpetually estopped from being an agent of fake information which his party currently stand for.He is further invited to note that it is an insult to the collective sensibilities of the people of Ebonyi State for him to hold that one of the most peaceful and one of the fastest developing States in Nigeria is associated with ‘destruction of lives and property.

“It is crystal clear that since Governor Umahi left the PDP, the party has continued unmitigated in deteriorating in strength and character as it is today a shadow of itself.

“It is manifestly clear that his response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the Presidency as challenged by our dear governor is absolutely evasive and thus unwittingly begging the question.”