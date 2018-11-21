PDP has no reputation but to share the money – Oshiomhole

…As APC inaugurates peace panels

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) lacked reputation to seek return to power, except to “share the money.

Oshiomhole also said that the PDP was happy about the hanger expressed by some aggrieved members of the party as a result of APC primary elections because “it coincide with what the opposition PDP have always wanted.”

Speaking during the inauguration of peace and reconciliation committee set up to reconcile all the aggrieved members by his leadership today, at the party secretariat, the National Chairman urged the committee to do everything possible to ensure that peace reign ahead of the general election.

“I have had my own fair share of people, who, out of anger chose to target me as a person. Unfortunately it coincide with what the opposition PDP have always wanted because bringing on board my past reputation is a challenge to the PDP that has no reputation. If they had any, it is a reputation of share the money and these are no longer in the realm of speculations because it has been subject of several litigations across the country.

“I am not surprised that inspite of the efforts that we have made, we still have some persons and groups in few states where some people feel about uncomfortable with the outcome and they feel that the system was not just to them.

“For me, it is not sufficient to rely on the fact that colleagues and I on the NWC, as much as we tried to ensure that the rules were obeyed and ensure that the process was transparent and that we protected everyone, those who the system did not favour are not only questioning the outcome, but appeared quite disappointed with some very bitter and resorting to statements that might be unhelpful as we approach the elections.

“As Chairman, I have since learnt once you step out to be the Chairman of even a local Association, you opt to be the dustbin to which everybody empty everything.”

According to Oshiomhole, the APC government has not solved the problems of Nigeria, but those with good memories will have no difficulties in comparing the previous 16 years of PDP rules and the past three and half years of APC rule.

“Our people voted for change because they wanted to change the way the country is managed, they wanted to change the way government and governance is approached, they wanted to eliminate corruption in the process of governance, they wanted to reconcile efforts with reward; they wanted to eliminate a situation where people who work so hard earn very little and those who have no business address are the billionaires. They wanted to address a situation where every week, a Nigerian was buying a private jet when he had no business address.

“The challenge of changing the reward system that was on ground was obviously not going to be easy. The House if bigger that it was four years ago because those who initially had reservations have since realized that the President meant business and the APC was delivering on the promises that we made.”

Responding on behalf of other governors after the inauguration, Borno state governor, Alhaji Kassim Shetima, said contestation for power is not only in the party affairs but in the human nature.

He assured that the committees will do everything possible to reconcile all the party members.

Shettima said: “It is normal in human nature that contestation will crop up and the maturity with which we handle such determine the quality of leadership in our system. We commend the leadership of the party.

“We are in control of 23 states of the Federation. I want to assure you that we shall try our best to see that reconcile our aggrieved members because the interest of the party supersede our individual interest. We have to work to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari win the up coming and that our governors emerge winners and the National Assembly. We shall not disappoint you.”

