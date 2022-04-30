PDP holds LGAs, ward congresses for adhoc delegates in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state has conducted local governments and ward adhoc delegates’ congress across the state.

This was made known by the state publicity secretary of the party, Abba Bello, at a press conference in Gusau Saturday.

According to him, the congress was conducted across 14 local government areas and 147 wards across the state.

He pointed out that the newly elected adhoc delegates will elect those who will emerge as the party candidates during primaries.

Bello described the Congress as credible and peaceful, stressing that the party will remain committed to ensure unity and progress among its members.

“We shall strive to work hand in hand with every member to ensure unity, progress and success come 2023,” he said.

