PDP kicks as Osun gov’ship tribunal relocates to Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the National Judicial

Council (NJC) to probe the relocation of the sitting of the Osun

Election Petition Tribunal to the Federal Capital, Abuja.

The state chairman of PDP, Hon Soji Adagunodo, in a statement made

available to news men yesterday, described the relocation of the

sitting of the tribunal to Abuja as another sign that there is a

desperate plan by some forces to implement a pre-written script on the

proceedings and outcome of its petition before the tribunal.

The party said though it was not shocked by the relocation of the

sitting of the tribunal away from Osogbo, in view of the several

boasting of prominent APC leaders to that effect in the last few

weeks, “it is very disappointing that a very important institution

like the judiciary would allow itself to be cheaply manipulated by

unscrupulous elements in the political space.

“We believe that the decision to relocate the tribunal sitting to

Abuja was also without any justifiable reason because there had been

no reports on any security breach, neither had there been any other

cogent factor that could have necessitated the action.”

The party said it was very probable that those who took the decision

without consultation with counsels of the petitioners did so partly to

prevent the good people of Osun state from observing the proceedings

of the tribunal and also to make it easier for the federal authorities

to influence its outcome.

“We also reiterate that apart from the Court of public opinion which

the conduct of the tribunal will be subjected to, there is also a

burden on the tribunal members to justify the expectations of God from

those who hold such sacred offices and who are called upon to do

justice without fear or favour.

“On our part as a party, we will continue to invite the attention of

the National Judicial Council, Leaders of thought and the

international community to the happenings in Osun State and state what

these portend for the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and the

stability of the country as a whole.

“We are hopeful that the concerned persons and authorities will act

speedily on this matter and restore the hope of the common man in Osun

State in the judicial process as an aftermath of the last governorship

election.”

A statement by the secretary of the tribunal, A. M. Aliyu, had

confirmed the movement of the tribunal to the federal capital

territory.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the sitting of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal has

been relocated from High Court of Justice complex, Osogbo to FCT High Court, No.24 Apo, Abuja.”

