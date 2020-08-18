PDP Lagos East Senate aspirant tasks party leaders on unity ahead bye election

As preparations intensify ahead of the Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election slated for 31st October 2020, Barr. (Aare) Dotun Hassan, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on party leaders and fellow aspirants to maintain mutual respects and unity ahead of the polls.

Aare Hassan made this known during his consultative tours for supports to Chief Mrs Aduke Maina, Former PDP BOT member.

He further spoke with other leaders Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, Hon. Wasiu Elemoro 2019 PDP House of Reps Candidate and the five PDP LGA Chairmen of Ibeju Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu, Somolu and Kosofe, all within the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Hassan who maintained that he is not desperate but passionate to serve the party and the good people of Lagos East however, said that it is high time the party woke up and makes aggressive moves through the media and robust campaigns ahead of the Senatorial primaries or consensus.

Aare Hassan, who is equally the President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Publicity Secretary to the National Alliance for Development (NADEV), advised the party leaders and members on the need for the creation of the party’s campaign department and setting up of mobilization committees at each of the five local government areas that will exclusively guide the process and general campaigns ahead of the bye election.

He said, “If this is not done, we might be faced with herculean challenges of adequate planning for the main election, while adequate measures be taken to guide against post-primary crises.”

“Once a candidate emerges, he or she only needs to align with the party’s laid down strategic plans. It is all about collective responsibility and not unilateral effort,” he added conclusively.