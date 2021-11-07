PDP lambasts Gombe governor over attack on Goje





The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, has lambasted the Gombe state government over the clash between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), factions of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Muhammed Danjuma Goje which resulted in the death of about five persons and destruction of some business premises.



The PDP, in a statement signed by its Gombe State Chairman, Maj.Gen. Amnon Kwaskwabe, described the incident as unfortunate and blamed the government for its failure to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

“The PDP in Gombe state condemns in totality, the reckless and senseless manner upon which the present administration is operating and plunging the state into anarchy.

“The government in power has displayed its ineptitude by using the outlawed Kalare political thugs to stop Sen. Goje from entering the state and that thoughtless decision has claimed the lives of some people and wanton destruction of businesses.

“We sympathise with families of those who lost their lives, the people whose cars were destroyed and those whose businesses were disrupted.

“It’s pertinent to accept the fact that Goje and any other person has the right to move in and out of the state irrespective of their political affiliation as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution. The decision to block anyone under any guise is myopic, infraction to the constitution and it’s therefore unacceptable.

“Gombe is bigger than any other person’s interest and we’ll not allow APC to compromise the peace we’ve been enjoying by plunging the state into anarchy,” the statement said.



Kwaskwabe while enjoining the PDP supporters in the state to continue to be law abiding, urged security agencies to deal with anyone creating crisis for political gains. Goje, a former governor of the state and present senator representing Gombe Central, was blocked by political thugs suspected to be supporters of Gov Yahaya from entering the state on Friday before the deployment of security agents who restored order.

Goje, who was the party leader in the state before the coming of Gov Yahaya in 2019, has been at loggerheads with the latter who was his commissioner of finance for seven years.