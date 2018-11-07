PDP laments over fresh attempt on Ekweremadu’s Life

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grave concerns over another alleged attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who was allegedly attacked alongside members of his family by assailants, at his official residence in Apo, Abuja yesterday morning.

A statement issued by PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the party lamented that, “the latest attack raises our fears that certain forces, who have been hostile to Senator Ekweremadu’s political standing, are still bent on silencing him at all cost.

It recalled that on November 17, 2015, a similar attempt was made on Senator Ekweremadu’s life by some assailants on his way to work.

“Instead, the Senator has been a subject of unrelenting harassments and attacks on his person and office since his emergence as Deputy Senate President, including the May 26, 2017 invasion of his official quarters by security agencies, purportedly in search of phantom caches of arms, and the July 24, 2018 siege of his official residence at Apo Quarters.

“These were in addition to the invasion of the Senate chamber and carting away of the mace on the day Ekweremadu presided, in an otherwise very secure Three Arms Zone.

“Consequently, the PDP demands an immediate wide-range probe into this particular attack as well as an assurance from the Federal Government on the safety of the Deputy Senate President, as the nation is not ready to accept any harm on his person or his family at this critical time.

