PDP Laments, tasks Buhari on killing of 70 soldiers in North-east

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the avoidable incessant killings of Nigeria gallant soldiers by insurgents in the northeast and demanded explanations from President Muhammadu Buhari.

PDP in a statement signed by its spokeperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday, stated that “after a thorough review of the killings, especially that of over 70 soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion in Melete, Borno state, by invading insurgents, who reportedly sent a threat letter last Friday, to take over military locations in the area, the PDP insists on clarifications from the Buhari Presidency.

The party claimed that, this particularly was against the backdrop of earlier claims by the Federal Government that insurgents operating in the northeast have been defeated.

The statement reads: “the party is very worried by reports of alleged compromises, neglect and inattention to military formations in the northeast leading to the vulnerability of our beloved soldiers.

“This is in addition to apprehensions by Nigerians that the Buhari Presidency has been distracting our military by dragging our Service Chiefs to participate in his re-election campaign activities, instead of concentrating on their statutory duties.

“The PDP however notes that it still has implicit faith in the Nigerian military and urged the Buhari Presidency to desist from acts that tend to whittle the proficiency and compromise the safety of our men and women who are daily risking their lives in defence of our nation.

“Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to be alive to his responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief by immediately reviewing his parade to ensure greater professionalism and welfare of our officers and men.

“Finally, the PDP calls on Nigerians not to despair in the face of this ugly development but continue to join forces with our security agencies in the effort to cleanse our land of bandits, insurgents and marauders.

