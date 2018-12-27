PDP lied over ‘purported’ APC members defection in Ondo

All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state chapter, yesterday faulted the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) claim that no fewer than 10,000 of its members in Okitipupa local government area, defected from the APC.

The APC described as porous and cheap propaganda such claim, stressing that the PDP’s action simple showed its inelastic capacity for distortion of glaring facts.

A statement by the party’s spokesman, Alex Kalejaye said: “The APC in Ondo State wishes to place on records that a fraction of those who followed Chief Olusola Oke to the party early this year actually returned to where they always belong. They were less than 50 in number.

“The ruling party deeply appreciates the courage and will of the bulk of the group for believing in the APC, and resisting the indescribable efforts aimed at inducing them financially.

“What happened in Okitipupa was a political jamboree by the Ondo State PDP, designed to justify the huge financial investment of its national leaders, who stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital last Thursday, and led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

“It was, therefore, necessary for the State chapter to rent some idle youths that have no electoral values to present a seemingly huge crowd for further patronage”, the statement said.

Further, it said the party was unperturbed about the hollow and rootless antics that will expire in February.

“We remain committed to our determination to deliver the State for our party during the general elections”, it said noting that it would continue to work for the good of Ondo people.

