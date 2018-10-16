PDP lists Tambuwal, Dankwambo, Turaki, Govs as Atiku’s campaign leaders

Apart from appointing Senate President Bukola Saraki as the Director General of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign squad, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also incorporated those that contested the party’s presidential ticket.

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal was announced the North-west zonal coordinator while Gombe state Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo will oversee campaign activities in the North East.

A senior lawyer and former minister, Kabiru Turaki who also contested as presidential aspirant would chair legal matters.

The other zonal coordinators as announced Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi (South-East), Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike (South-south), Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom (North-central) and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose would lead South-west presidential political vibe while Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel would chair fund-raising committee.

Saraki’s official position as the director-general of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation was disclosed on Tuesday morning by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesperson.

Abubakar was elected the presidential candidate of the main opposition party at its national convention in Port Harcourt earlier this month.

Saraki was amongst the 11 other aspirants who challenged Abubakar for the ticket. All the aspirants have pledged support to Mr Abubakar, after deeming the exercise peaceful and transparent.

Other key appointments into the campaign structure would be disclosed soon, Mr Ologbondiyan said.

The announcement comes three days after Mr Umahi led other South-east governors to protest the nomination of Peter Obi as the vice-presidential running mate to Abubakar.

Umahi and other South-east leaders, including Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and governors of Enugu and Abia states, said Mr Abubakar did not consult them before appointing Mr Obi on October 12.

Abubakar has reportedly informed the South-east leaders that he would address their complaints when he returns into the country from a short vacation abroad, although his campaign insisted Mr Obi would not be replaced.

Umahi’s seeming closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election, has also drawn criticism after his name appeared on the list of zonal coordinators Tuesday morning.

