PDP ‘ll take Abuja, Imo in 2023 – Scribe

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has sounded it loud and clear that his party will return to take over the centre and his state of origin, Imo come 2023.

Addressing newsmen in his country home, Amaimo Friday, the former senator representing Owerri senatorial zone said, under the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Nigerians had faced a lot of hard times ranging from insecurity resulting in killings of youth and innocent souls which had made people not to visit their villages again; economic hardship resulting in unemployment, high cost of food items and other wares.

He said “When you watch national televisions and listen to national radio stations, you will find out that Nigerians are tired of the government of the day. This was why electorate in Anambra and Edo rejected monies given to them to vote for APC and voted for the governorship candidates of their choice.”

He further said the debt profile of the country had been on the increase since 2015 when APC took over and that the future generations would not find it easy paying back the huge debt running into trillions.

All these, he said, had made it possible for people to decamp from APC and other parties to PDP in the country, especially in Imo.

Senator Anyanwu, who reiterated that PDP would be reclaiming power in the next political dispensation, hoped that a competent presidential candidate would emerge to make it a reality, adding that the outcome of the 2019 election showed that the party got the desired victory at the polls.