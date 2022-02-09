PDP loyalist rejects Fintiri’s naming of 85-year-old pastor to chair Madagali LG

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Saidu, has described as imposition the naming of 85-year-old Pastor Andarawus Gazama, to chair Madagali local government area of Adamawa state.

Saidu, a PDP loyalist, accused Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of forcing the Pastor Gazama on the people of Madagali.

Saidu, who calls himself a youth, opposed the pastor’s appointment and observed that Rt Hon Fintiri would not have made it to the Government House, Yola, if 85-year-olds were being considered for the gubernatorial seat.

“He will only succeed in working for himself and his immediate and extended family.

“Pastor Gazama hails from Palam ward and the last chair of Madagali is also from that area and Fintiri did not think it wise to consider a younger man from another area to be supported for the next chairman. Nobody in Madagali is happy about it,” he said.

However, the Director-General Media, and Communication to the Governor, Solomon Kumangar, refuted the allegation that Andarawus is 85 years old.

Kumangar dismissed claims that Governor Fintiri is trying to impose Gazama in the forthcoming local government elections.

He said Fintiri is a thorough bred democrat, who creates a level playing field for all aspirants, noting that Pastor Gazama is the people’s choice and not the governor’s.