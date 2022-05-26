PDP: Mbah floors Ekweremadu, picks Enugu gov’ship ticket

Oil mogul, Barr. Peter Mbah, Wednesday, emerged the governorship flag bearer for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu state 2023 gubernatorial election.

Mbah defeated his closest rival, Barr. Chijoke Edeoga with 790 votes to 9 votes.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu who did not come to the primary venue at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, scored one vote in absentia.

In his acceptance speech, Mbah promised to be humble and forthright if he eventually wins as governor.

He promised to build on the achievement of the outgoing governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Before the primary, eight of the aspirants withdrew for him leaving eight others, including the supposed Ugwuanyi’s favourite for the position, Barr. Chijoke Edeoga.

It was a huge surprise that delegates from Edeoga’s local government, Isi-Uzo local government area, voted massively for Mbah who hails from Nkanu East.

