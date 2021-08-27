PDP: Members pass vote of confidence on BoT chairman, secretary

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT), Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and the Secretary, Senator Adolphus Nwabara.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting in Abuja, BoT Chairman disclosed that ” members passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the BoT. The BoT also accepted that elder Yemi Akinwonmi remains the acting chairman of our party, following the provisions in the constitution of the party. That is, the Deputy National Chairman South should resume as the acting chairman of the party.

He continued “The NWC has accepted the documents submitted by the larger caucus of governors, National Assembly members, former governors, former ministers, and so on and these include: the coming elective convention will be in October.

“They have also agreed to come with a proposed list to the BoT for their input before the NEC. The NEC meeting has been fixed for Saturday. Before the NEC, there will be a meeting of BoT, there will be a meeting of caucus”.

The meeting was attended by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike; Ahmed Makarfi, Babangida Aliyu, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shema, and Liyel Imoke, former governors of Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina and Cross River state respectively.

Others included former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, ex- Aviation Minister, Mrs Kema Chikwe, erstwhile Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, amongst others.