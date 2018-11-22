PDP members who destroyed Nigeria shouldn’t return to power, says Boroface

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, at the inauguration of various support groups under the Presidential Support Committee for the Buhari/Osinbajo re-election bid, Boroface said Nigerians should line up behind President Buhari to continue the process of building a nation that all Nigerians will be proud of.

According to the Senator, all Nigerians are United by the desire to have good Governance, ensure justice and equity and fight corruption, this, he said can only be achieved through President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Nigerians will be doing themselves a lot of good to continue to support the President for a second term bid, adding that this was the time to consolidate on the gains already achieved.

He said “we will line up behind Buhari and we are United behind this course and we will succeed by the grace of God.”

Special Adviser to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli said People with disability in the country will do everything possible to work for the success of the President in the 2019 elections, saying “you see him as a man of integrity, but for those of us in the disability world we see him as our eyes, our ears and our legs.

“He has given us a voice where others relegate us and today, we can sit down with others and discuss. But in the past, people see us as lepers, but that has changed. A man that makes sit to decide on your future has done great for you. So, we celebrate him and are ready to go anywhere with him.

“Where others failed, we won. At the international level, we have won several Laurel for this country. Buhari has empowered us and we our loyalty goes to him.”

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Zamani said President Buhari came to fight corruption and injustice in the country and has done that credibly that he deserves the support of all Nigerians to complete the good work he has started.

He asked the support groups and the zonal Committees of the Presidential Support Committee to take the campaign for the President re-election to the states, local government, ward and unit levels t ensure massive sensitisation of the electorates on the gains of the Buhari government.

National Publicity Secretary of the Presidential Support Committee, Ebunola Martins said it will be an error of judgement for Nigerians to allow those who destroyed the economy to return to power.