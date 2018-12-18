PDP mocks Buhari for blaming Jonathan on cabinet delay

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the Presidency for allegedly attempting to blame former President Goodluck Jonathan for President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in forming his cabinet.

In a statement issued yesterday through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was unfortunate that the Buhari Presidency would always resort to peddling falsehood as a cover for its failures.

“It is a settled matter that President Buhari could not form a cabinet for over five months after his inauguration, primarily due to sheer incompetence, lack of preparedness and the fact that he was overwhelmed by the complexity of the office of the President of Nigeria.

“In accusing the Jonathan administration of frustrating early formation of President Buhari’s cabinet, by allegedly delaying the submission of his handover notes to the Transition Committee, the Buhari Presidency forgot that the head of the Transition Committee, Ahmed Joda, had since May, 2015 publicly dispelled such as false and diversionary, noting that the committee got all the cooperation it needed from the Jonathan’s administration.

“Nigerians can also recall how President Buhari refused to hasten the formation of his cabinet following his widely condemned view, in September 2015, that ministers were mere “noise makers”.

According to the party, “President Buhari had expressed his personal unwillingness to appoint ministers when, in an interview with France 24 TV, in France, he said that the absence of ministers was not affecting governance in Nigeria”.

It recalled that President Buhari had said: “the ministers are there, I think, to make a lot of noise”. “As for the cabinet, I said we will have one by the end of the month, and time flies. The end of the month is coming too quickly for my liking.

“It is, therefore, ludicrous and the height of hypocrisy for the Buhari Presidency to now turnaround after three years to blame President Jonathan for President Buhari’s confessed failure. The PDP counsels the Buhari Presidency to note that peddling falsehood and blaming the previous administration for its failures will not help it in 2019.

The PDP further alleged that “President Buhari has not only shown but also personally confessed that he lacks the capacity to handle an economy as complex as Nigeria’s.

“The only thing left for President Buhari to do is to start preparing to accept defeat in 2019, as Nigerians are now rallying behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has the solutions and blueprint that guarantee a better future for our nation”, it said.

